World

US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

30 January 2023 - 10:24 By Reuters
On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.
On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.
Image: Faseeh Fawaz/Unsplash/ File photo

The US embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.

In an updated security alert, the US embassy said “possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists” could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city's Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal neighbourhoods.

Turkish authorities are investigating the matter, it added.

On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the US, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burnt in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against “possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks” in the US and Europe.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics
  5. Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’ News

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...