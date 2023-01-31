World

Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87

31 January 2023
Rescue workers search for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023.
Rescue workers search for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

The death toll in the suicide bombing that tore through a mosque in Pakistan rose to 87 on Tuesday, a hospital official said, a day after the one of the biggest attacks in the unstable South Asian nation.

People and rescue workers look for survivors amid damages, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023.
People and rescue workers look for survivors amid damages, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

The attack occurred in one of the most fortified areas of the northwestern Peshawar city, which houses offices of the police and counter-terrorism departments.

The bomber blew himself up shortly after hundreds of worshippers lined up to say their afternoon prayers, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

Hospital official Mohammad Asim said that 87 people had been killed and 57 people were being treated, seven of whom were in critical condition.

People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023.
People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

No-one has claimed responsibility.

Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella of Sunni and sectarian Islamist groups, has denied responsibility.

Reuters

