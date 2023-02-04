World

China-Russia ties growing, says ministry after official's visit

04 February 2023 - 10:27 By Bloomberg News
China's vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu visited Russia this week.
Image: Bloomberg

China’s strategic partnership with Russia has strong momentum and will continue to grow, the government said on Saturday, confirming vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu had visited Russia this week. 

The political mutual trust and co-operation between the two countries has continued to deepen, the foreign ministry said. Ma was in Russia for two days ending Friday, and met with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, according to the ministry.

Earlier this week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media she has no information to share on relevant travel plans when asked about a report by Russian media saying the Chinese leader will visit Moscow this spring.

