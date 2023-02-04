World

Weekly Covid-19 deaths in China halve as country returns from holiday

04 February 2023 - 16:21 By Bloomberg News
Since China dismantled Covid-19 controls, 1.1-billion people have been infected, says the nation’s chief epidemiologist.
Since China dismantled Covid-19 controls, 1.1-billion people have been infected, says the nation’s chief epidemiologist.
Image: Bloomberg

China’s official Covid-19 death tally almost halved in the seven days after the Spring Festival holiday, suggesting the massive wave of infections that spread across the country in the past few weeks may be abating.

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday that 3,278 deaths were linked to Covid-19 at hospitals across the country between January 27 and February 2, compared with more than 6,300 the previous week. In the latest seven-day tally, 131 died from respiratory failure and 3,147 from other underlying diseases, but were infected with Covid-19, the centre said.

January 27 was the last day of the weeklong Spring Festival holiday when millions travel across the country for family reunions.

Still, the true toll could be much bigger because officials are only counting people who die at hospitals, ignoring any deaths that occur at home or in aged-care facilities. Mortality rates in other countries as they exited Covid-zero policies indicate China’s total should be higher.

China’s pandemic pivot in early December led to a record wave that infected tens of millions of people a day. The nation’s chief epidemiologist indicated this month that more than 1.1-billion people had been infected since the controls were dismantled.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Fitness is back, but how long will we feel the burn?

Gyms have roared back since the pandemic — so much so that faltering new year’s resolutions and an economic downturn might not hit so hard.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Pfizer forecasts steep fall in 2023 sales of Covid products

Experts say the company is struggling to escape its dependence on Covid drugs
World
3 days ago

Plenty of Americans still drinking 'deadly bleach cure' for sale on Amazon

Cure-all potion, known as MMS, is in essence industrial grade bleach. Selling this toxic and sometimes deadly chemical concoction as medicine is ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  2. TUT student found stabbed to death — boyfriend taken in South Africa
  3. SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale ... South Africa
  4. Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female ... South Africa
  5. ‘Help me mama, he’s stabbing me’: Bestie recalls Precious Mochadibana's final ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’