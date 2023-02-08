World

New Zealand recovers cocaine worth R5bn floating at sea

08 February 2023 - 09:00 By Alasdair Pal
Police said they collected the drugs from the Pacific Ocean.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

New Zealand authorities said on Wednesday they had recovered 3.2 tonnes of cocaine worth more than $300m (about R5.2bn) believed to be bound for Australia and found floating at sea.

New Zealand police said they collected the drugs from the Pacific Ocean in a joint operation with the New Zealand customs service and the New Zealand defence force.

A police photo showed the haul, apparently before recovery, in a net supported on the ocean surface by floats.

No arrests have been made.

“This is one of the single biggest seizures of illegal drugs by authorities in this country,” said police commissioner Andrew Coster.

“While this disrupts the syndicate's operations, we remain vigilant, given the lengths we know these groups will go to circumvent coming to law enforcement's attention.”

Reuters

