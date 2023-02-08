February 8 2023 — 8.46am
Earthquake death toll in Syria passes 2,500
The death toll in Syria from a devastating earthquake has increased to more than 2,500, according to Syrian state media and a rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest.
The White Helmets rescue team said on Twitter the casualty toll in insurgent-held areas has risen to more than 1,280 deaths and more than 2,600 injured.
“The number is expected to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble, more than 50 hours after the earthquake,” the White Helmets wrote.
Overnight, the Syrian health minister said the number of dead in government-held parts of the country rose to 1,250, the state-run al-Ikhbariya news outlet reported on its Telegram feed. The number of wounded was 2,054.
Reuters
TURKEY/SYRIA QUAKE LIVE UPDATES | Death toll nears 8,000
Everything you need to know about the rescue operations in Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes
Image: White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS
February 8 2023 — 9.50am
Helicopter, plane fighting renewed blaze at Turkey's Iskenderun port
A helicopter and a plane are fighting a renewed blaze at the southern Iskenderun port, Turkey's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, after the fire was extinguished a day earlier.
Operations at the port were shut down after a fire broke out due to the massive earthquakes that hit the region on Monday, while freight liners diverted vessels to other ports.
The defence ministry had said the fire was extinguished on Tuesday evening.
-Reuters
February 8 2023 — 8.46am
LETTER: While we help Turkey, let’s not forget Ukraine
The devastation in Turkey is painful to watch as news filters through about the thousands who have lost all their material belongings, but most of all their lives.
The world has rallied, sending aid to Syria and Turkey. Our own government, together with help from the Gift of the Givers, is responding swiftly.
February 8 2023 — 8.46am
February 8 2023 — 7.29am
WATCH | Newborn baby pulled from collapsing building as death toll nears 8,000 in Turkey/Syria quake disaster
The death toll after a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings. One of those rescued on Tuesday was a newborn baby girl whose whole family was wiped out in the disaster.
As the scale of the disaster became more apparent, the death toll looked likely to rise considerably. A UN official said thousands of children may have died.
February 8 2023 — 7.21am
The Turkish street that lies in ruins after the quake
Street No 21 in Hatay, Turkey, was on Sunday a happy home for dozens of families. By Monday there was hardly anything left.
Turkey's deadliest earthquake since 1999 left the street in ruins and its surviving residents homeless, desperately seeking missing relatives and in shock as they processed what had happened.
Rescue workers have struggled to reach some of the worst-hit areas, held back by destroyed roads, poor weather and a lack of resources and heavy equipment.
MORE:
Hundreds still under earthquake rubble in rebel-held Syria — rescue workers
No information on seven South Africans in collapsed Turkish prison: ambassador
Earthquake rescue work moves slowly as death toll nears 5,000
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria: Scores dead, many trapped
