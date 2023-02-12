World

Ukraine holds defence as battles rage in Donetsk region: top commander

12 February 2023 - 09:41 By Reuters
A smog is seen during a shelling amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in the front line city of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, on February 8 2023.
A smog is seen during a shelling amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in the front line city of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, on February 8 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Yevhen Titov

Ukraine's forces hold defence along the frontline in Donetsk, including of the besieged town of Bakhmut, with the fiercest battles raging for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka, Kyiv's top military commander said on Saturday.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said Russia carries out some 50 attacks daily in Donetsk, a region in Ukraine's southeast that Moscow has been trying to occupy fully.

"Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Maryinka," Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram message after a call with US Gen Mark Milley.

"We reliably hold the defence. In some areas of the front we have managed to regain previously lost positions and gained a foothold."

Zaluzhnyi did not specify where the gains were. He added that Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut, tying to "stabilise" the frontline around the town.

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Saturday that his forces are facing fierce resistance around Bakhmut from Ukrainian defenders.

On Friday, Britain said Russian forces were making gains north of Bakhmut, but were having a more difficult time attacking Vuhledar, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) further south.

It is impossible to independently establish the control areas of each side, as fighting along the frontline has slowed in recent months to what Ukraine defence ministry calls "crawling" attempts to move little by little.

Ukraine's military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that despite Russia's pressure in Maryinka, a nearly deserted and destroyed small city that has been on the frontline since the start of the war a year ago, Ukrainian forces managed to hold the ground.

"Fighting is going on in the city centre, but there have been no changes over the past 24 hours," Zhdanov said in a social media video.

Wagner's head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said it could take two years for Moscow to control the whole of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine. Moscow last year claimed both as "republics" of Russia, in a move condemned by most countries of the United Nations as illegal.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other military officials have been on a diplomatic marathon in recent months trying to secure more Western weapons and fighter aircraft.

"The key to success on the battlefield is effective fire damage, which requires an appropriate amount of weapons and ammunition," Zaluzhnyi said.

READ MORE:

Ukraine latest: Zelensky calls for investment in video link to banking summit

Russia launched its biggest barrage of missile attacks against Ukraine so far this year, a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky completed a visit ...
News
21 hours ago

Russia’s Lavrov visits Sudan on diplomatic push in Africa’s Sahel

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov met officials in Sudan on Thursday as part of an African tour seeking to expand Moscow's influence at a time ...
News
2 days ago

LETTER | While we help Turkey, let’s not forget Ukraine

It is sickening to watch the hypocrisy of world leaders as they allow Vladimir Putin play god.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death South Africa
  2. AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting South Africa
  3. 'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m ... South Africa
  4. Two men fall to their death as balcony collapses in KZN South Africa
  5. Hawks nab Durban construction company financial boss for R7.5m fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...