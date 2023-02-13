Europe's spend on energy crisis nears €800bn

European countries' bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly €800bn (R15.29-trillion), researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis.

European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated €681bn (R13.02-trillion) in energy crisis spending, while Britain allocated €103bn (R1.97-trillion) and Norway €8.1bn (R154.91bn) since September 2021, according to the analysis by think-tank Bruegel.

The €792bn-total (R15.15-trillion) compares with €706bn (R13-trillion) in Bruegel's last assessment in November, as countries continue through winter to face the fallout from Russia cutting off most of its gas deliveries to Europe in 2022.

Germany topped the spending chart, allocating nearly €270bn (R5.16-trillion) — a sum that eclipsed all other countries. Britain, Italy and France were the next highest, though each spent less than €150bn (R2.87-trillion). Most EU states spent a fraction of that.

On a per capita basis, Luxembourg, Denmark and Germany were the biggest spenders.

The spending earmarked by the countries on the energy crisis is now in the same league as the EU's €750bn (R14.34-trillion) Covid-19 recovery fund. Agreed in 2020, that saw Brussels take on joint debt and pass it onto the bloc's 27 member states to cope with the pandemic.