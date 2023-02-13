WATCH | Elderly woman rescued alive from rubble eight days after quake in Turkey, K9 team leader speaks to us

“Such an issue requires a collaborative effort. Grit, determination, resilience, hope, fate, professionalism, technical equipment and, above all, sniffer dogs,” Sooliman said.
He congratulated not only Gift of the Givers searchers but also volunteers from Oman and members of the SAPS K9 unit.
“By bringing in the SAPS K9 sniffer dogs, Gift of the Givers, together with the Omani team, located a live elderly person in the rubble in Hatay a few minutes ago.
“The person has been recovered and sent by ambulance to hospital,” he said.
While the search goes on, Sooliman congratulated searchers on their selfless efforts.
“Congratulations to the team, by pulling out somebody alive several days after the earthquake.”
Gift of the Givers had a similar experience during their search and rescue efforts in Haiti, pulling out 64-year-old Ela Zizi eight days after the earthquake in a collapsed catholic church, Sooliman said.
“When we work together as a common humanity for the purpose of human beings, there is always success. Once again, thanks to all the teams involved to make this miracle happen.”
This after the death toll has risen to more than 36,000 after two earthquakes with a magnitude of almost eight each on the Richter scale struck in south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6.
“We are hopeful that some more live people will be in the same building. This is an area that nobody had discovered, nobody had reached, nobody had done. Together with the Omani team, Gift of the Givers and all its members, its partner members reached and this miracle happened this morning,” Sooliman said.
Image: Supplied
According to Brig Vimla Moodley, the commander of SAPS K9 handlers and their furry four-legged partners on the search and rescue mission, five South African Police handlers and their dogs are deployed in Turkey.
Monday morning’s rescue was the first live person to be recovered by the SAPS members and their dogs on this mission, she told TimesLIVE in a WhatsApp message.
They have assisted in finding and retrieving the bodies of those buried by the rubble, potentially bringing some families closure.
“We have had many recoveries and indications of dead bodies that were positive since Saturday,” Moodley said.
Image: Supplied
She said the mood is positive.
“All members are positive and motivated to work, as we know the K9 search and rescue is a dedicated team that have a passion for what they do — which is search and recovery.”
Moodley said international teamwork has been evident in Turkey. "[The team members] are working hand in hand with other countries, which makes us united in achieving what we were deployed here for.”
The team departed on Thursday from SA via Istanbul to Adana and then proceeded by road to Hatay in the province of Antakya,” Moodley said.
The travel from SA to Turkey took some time. “We arrived on Saturday evening and began working, and have been ever since. At this stage [it] seems like we will depart on Thursday.
“(There is) no indication of additional dogs being deployed as many countries have pitched in to assist with expertise and their dogs as well,” Moodley said.
