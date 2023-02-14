WATCH | This Valentine's Day you can name a bug after your ex

Various zoos across the US are offering an alternative way to mark Valentine's Day: by allowing you to name a bug after your ex and watch it get fed to animals.
The bug-eating initiatives have become a popular fundraiser at zoos in the US, with some saying the interest is coming from all over the world.
