World

WATCH | Care home resident, 85, soars down Welsh zipline

17 February 2023 - 10:30 By Reuters

An 85-year-old care home resident reached speeds of 160km/h as she zipped across the sky on what's said to be the fastest zipline in the world.

Sally Webster, an 85-year-old care home resident, prepares to take on the world's fastest zipline, near Bethesda, Wales, on February 14 2023.
Sally Webster, an 85-year-old care home resident, prepares to take on the world's fastest zipline, near Bethesda, Wales, on February 14 2023.
Image: Care UK/ Darren Robinson/via REUTERS

MORE

Ziplining in Knysna is an exhilarating way to experience the Garden Route

Louise Pannell takes a leap into the unknown, and loves every minute
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Daredevils stare death in the eye as they BASE jump off the Drakensberg

'Barrier of Spears' is a documentary of the vertical cliffs of the Drakensberg ... and the untamed men who flew there.
Lifestyle
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  4. SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time News
  5. AKA’s death was an assassination, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage