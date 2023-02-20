World

Australian university professor taken hostage in highlands of Papua New Guinea

20 February 2023 - 07:23 By Reuters
An Australian university professor has been taken hostage in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The Australian man is an archaeologist who works for an Australian university, who was accompanied by several Papua New Guinean students from a local university who were also taken hostage.

The man was not identified because of the sensitivity of the situation.

A source in Papua New Guinea said the situation was in “a crucial moment” and they could not comment further. It is believed a ransom has been demanded

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

