A US judge on Tuesday said victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks are not entitled to seize billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Taliban.
US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan adopted a recommendation by a federal magistrate judge that the assets not be seized, while saying that the victims deserved to be "made whole for the worst terrorist attack in our nation's history."
Reuters
Sept. 11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank assets - US judge
Image: 123RF/
Reuters
