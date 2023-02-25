World

Thirteen still missing in New Zealand after Cyclone Gabrielle

25 February 2023 - 11:48 By Reuters
A view of flood damage in the the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand.
A view of flood damage in the the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand.
Image: New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via Reuters

The number of people still unaccounted for in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle that battered New Zealand nearly two weeks ago has dropped to 13, authorities said on Saturday, as heavy rain overnight prompted evacuations on the country's North Island.

Gabrielle struck the island's northernmost region on February 12 and tracked down the east coast causing widespread havoc, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands.

The number of people uncontactable exceeded 6,000 after the cyclone as communications were knocked out in many areas, but has receded amid recovery efforts.

“Getting in touch with those remaining 13 remains a priority for police and we are working as fast as we can,” New Zealand police said on Saturday.

In Hawke's Bay, one of the areas worst hit by Gabrielle, heavy rains overnight brought a renewed flood risk to the region where an evacuation order was in place, Hawke's Bay Emergency Management Group said.

Homes in the Esk Valley locality had “been unoccupied since the cyclone, but an additional 26 households evacuated yesterday”, the agency said.

About 680km north, at the town of Mangawhai in Northland, more than 200 people sheltered in camps on Friday night as rain caused landslips that blocked road exits, Radio New Zealand reported.

The wild weather also triggered flash floods and evacuation warnings in and around Auckland, the nation's largest city with a population of around 1.6 million.

New Zealand weather forecaster MetService said some of the heaviest rain was recorded in Auckland, with 155mm recorded there in the past 24 hours.

The forecaster had a heavy rain warning in place on Saturday for large swathes of the North Island's east coast, including Hawke's Bay.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” it said.

It said it was also “closely monitoring” a tropical low near Fiji that could turn into a tropical cyclone next week.

READ MORE:

Death toll from cyclone Freddy in Madagascar rises to 4 - govt

The death toll in Madagascar from tropical cyclone Freddy has risen to four, the government said on Wednesday, as the storm moved west across the ...
News
2 days ago

Heavy rains forecast for cyclone-hit areas of New Zealand

Parts of cyclone-stricken New Zealand could see heavy rains from Thursday as relief and recovery efforts continue and tens of thousands remain ...
News
4 days ago

As cyclone nears, Mauritius and Madagascar brace for floods, storm surge

Mauritius grounded flights as tropical cyclone Freddy approached the island, while emergency teams braced for heavy rains, floods and landslides in ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa
  2. Credit card found as search goes on for German tourist in Cape Town South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela ... South Africa
  4. Andre de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect South Africa
  5. WATCH | UKZN student leaders vow to ‘shut down the institution’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses