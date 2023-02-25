Türkiye quake survivors struggle to find shelter nearly three weeks on as death toll reaches 50,000

Omran Alswed and his family are still living in makeshift shelters almost three weeks after the massive earthquake in southern Türkiye, having been unable to find a place in an official camp.
Nearly two million people left homeless by the quake are being housed in tents, container homes and other facilities in and beyond the region, according to Turkish authorities, but Alswed, 25, said his extended family had not yet benefited.
“Our houses are heavily damaged so we have taken shelter here, in a garden in our neighbourhood,” said Alswed.
“The biggest issue is tents. It has been 19 days and we are yet to receive a single tent. We also applied to move into a tent camp but they said the ones nearby are full,” he said at a makeshift settlement near the city of Antakya.
Alswed was among 60 Syrians, including at least a dozen young children, staying beside the road to Reyhanli town in 11 shelters composed of plastic sheeting, blankets, bricks and chunks of concrete from damaged buildings.
He was speaking after Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said overnight the death toll in the country had risen to 44,218, bringing the toll including Syria to 50,000.
AFAD said over 335,000 tents have been erected in the quake zone in Türkiye and container home settlements were being established at 130 locations. Nearly 530,000 people have also been evacuated from the quake zone.
Alswed said he had been calling official phone numbers and talked to AFAD and other aid groups about their situation, including asking for tents, while smaller NGOs have brought canned food, toilet paper and some toys for the children.
Outside Antakya, on the road to the town of Kirikhan, a woman named Ayse was staying in a greenhouse by her damaged home after authorities told her there were no tents available.
“We didn't get a tent, but there are others in worse conditions than us and I want them to get them first. At least we have a greenhouse. I took my children and brought them here,” she said, adding that her husband had pulled a sofa out of the house for the children to sleep on.
“We've got supplies, but they said for the moment there is no tent. We are waiting.”
Türkiye quake survivors struggle to find shelter nearly three weeks on as death toll reaches 50,000
Image: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
Omran Alswed and his family are still living in makeshift shelters almost three weeks after the massive earthquake in southern Türkiye, having been unable to find a place in an official camp.
Nearly two million people left homeless by the quake are being housed in tents, container homes and other facilities in and beyond the region, according to Turkish authorities, but Alswed, 25, said his extended family had not yet benefited.
“Our houses are heavily damaged so we have taken shelter here, in a garden in our neighbourhood,” said Alswed.
“The biggest issue is tents. It has been 19 days and we are yet to receive a single tent. We also applied to move into a tent camp but they said the ones nearby are full,” he said at a makeshift settlement near the city of Antakya.
Alswed was among 60 Syrians, including at least a dozen young children, staying beside the road to Reyhanli town in 11 shelters composed of plastic sheeting, blankets, bricks and chunks of concrete from damaged buildings.
He was speaking after Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said overnight the death toll in the country had risen to 44,218, bringing the toll including Syria to 50,000.
AFAD said over 335,000 tents have been erected in the quake zone in Türkiye and container home settlements were being established at 130 locations. Nearly 530,000 people have also been evacuated from the quake zone.
Alswed said he had been calling official phone numbers and talked to AFAD and other aid groups about their situation, including asking for tents, while smaller NGOs have brought canned food, toilet paper and some toys for the children.
Outside Antakya, on the road to the town of Kirikhan, a woman named Ayse was staying in a greenhouse by her damaged home after authorities told her there were no tents available.
“We didn't get a tent, but there are others in worse conditions than us and I want them to get them first. At least we have a greenhouse. I took my children and brought them here,” she said, adding that her husband had pulled a sofa out of the house for the children to sleep on.
“We've got supplies, but they said for the moment there is no tent. We are waiting.”
READ MORE:
Heroes' welcome for K9 team returning from Turkiye earthquake rescue
Turkey begins to rebuild for 1.5 million left homeless by earthquakes
Türkiye's President Erdogan clings to his ideal election date despite deadly quakes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos