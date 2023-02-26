World

Russia's UN diplomat accuses West of arm twisting in vote isolating Moscow

26 February 2023 - 09:00 By Lidia Kelly
The 193-member General Assembly of the UN on Thursday overwhelmingly isolated Russia, calling on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding UN Charter.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/ File photo

Russia's senior diplomat to the United Nations accused the West on Sunday of “cowboy” methods and “arm twisting” of some countries during last week's United Nations General Assembly vote that demanding Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

“The methods of achieving the result are again 'cowboy',” Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy UN ambassador, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

He added that a number of representatives from “developing” countries complained to the Russian mission about pressure from their Western colleagues who are allies of Kyiv.

“According to our calculations, almost 30 pairs of arms were twisted,” Polyansky said.

Polyansky did not provide any evidence for his accusations and there has been no public says from developing countries about pressure on them to vote in support of the UN resolution.

Reuters 

