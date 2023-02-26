With no end in sight, war threatens Europe’s 2023 stock rally

One year after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, Europe’s stock rally is still at risk from a possible escalation in the war.

While the region’s equities have recovered from declines seen in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s attack, they are now more vulnerable to sharp shocks after this year’s almost 8% rally. If the war worsens, it will not only stoke geopolitical uncertainty in Europe but also amp up pressure on energy and food prices, increasing economic gloom and weighing on corporate profits.

“It’s clear the market views the risks as lower compared to the beginning of the war, and while elements of the rally are understandable, the margin of safety in European stocks has now been eroded,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “That means any unexpected escalations or volatility is likely to result in a sharp market reaction.”

Europe’s main equity benchmark has rallied in 2023 as signs of cooling inflation and better-than-expected earnings fuelled economic optimism. But war isn’t far from investors’ minds, with fund managers in a Bank of America Corp. survey seeing worsening geopolitical concerns as the second-biggest threat to markets, after sticky inflation. Most don’t expect a peace treaty this year.

The polarisation between stock winners and losers, coupled with a weaker euro, suggest not all risks have been priced out, Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau said. European energy shares have soared 20% in the past year as Russia curtailed the supply of natural gas in response to sanctions, while rate-sensitive real estate companies have slumped 29%. The euro has recovered a big chunk of the losses through September, but remains lower than pre-war levels.

Recent developments show an escalation can’t be ruled out. Support for Putin’s war has hardened domestically, even as casualties soar. And Moscow has suspended its nuclear treaty with the US, a move that President Joe Biden called a “big mistake,” though he said he doesn’t believe it signals the Russian leader will use nuclear weapons.