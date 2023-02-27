World

Poland reports outbreaks of African swine fever in wild boar, WOAH says

27 February 2023 - 20:05 By Sybille de La Hamaide
The deadly hog disease has been spreading in eastern Europe with outbreaks found in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania, WOAH said in a separate report on the disease.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/ File photo

Poland has reported outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in five wild boar in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday citing Polish authorities.

In total, since January 2021 ASF has been reported as present in 41 countries, affecting more than 828,000 pigs and more than 23,000 wild boar with more than 1 million animal losses, WOAH said.

