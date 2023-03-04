World

Indonesian officials call for audit after Pertamina fire kills 13

04 March 2023 - 10:05 By Reuters
Muhammad Regi, 21, reacts as he visits his neighbourhood affected after a fire broke out at a fuel storage station operated by Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 4 2023.
Muhammad Regi, 21, reacts as he visits his neighbourhood affected after a fire broke out at a fuel storage station operated by Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 4 2023.
Image: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Indonesian officials called for an investigation and an audit of state energy company Pertamina's facilities after a fire at its storage facility killed 13.

The fire, which started at around 8pm on Friday from a fuel pipe at Pertamina's Plumpang fuel storage depot in the capital Jakarta, quickly spread to nearby houses and sent residents in the densely populated area into panic.

Authorities initially put the death toll at 17 but revised it later to 13. Dozens were injured and hundreds were evacuated.

The fire had been extinguished by early morning hours on Saturday, North Jakarta firefighter official Abdul Wahid said.

“I have ordered Pertamina to immediately investigate this case thoroughly,” state-owned enterprises minister Erick Thohir said on Instagram, calling for an audit of Pertamina's facilities.

In 2021, a major fire broke out at Pertamina's refineries in Balongan and Cilacap.

Sugeng also said there should be a bigger distance between Pertamina's storage facilities and residential areas. “For a facility with Plumpang's capacity, there should be at least one to two kilometres distance with residential area.”

Plumpang, with a storage capacity of over 300,000kl, is one of Pertamina's biggest fuel terminals.

Local residents could smell the fuel around 30 minutes before the fire, Abdul Syukur, who lives nearby, told KompasTV.

“The smell was so strong there were people throwing up and some nearly fainted.”

CEO Nicke Widyawati said Pertamina will launch an internal review, while ensuring Jakarta's fuel supply remains secure as the company diverts supplies from other terminals.

READ MORE:

New York City sees biggest snowfall of season, grounding flights

New York City and the Northeast had a slushy start Tuesday as a storm brought the first significant snowfall of the season to the region, grounding ...
News
2 days ago

Two trains collide in Greece, 26 killed, at least 85 injured

Twenty-six people were killed and at least 85 injured after two trains collided head-on in Greece late on Tuesday night, the fire brigade said, while ...
News
3 days ago

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

Crews in central Oklahoma on Monday were assessing the damage and clearing debris left behind by a string of rare February tornadoes that roared ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Terry Pheto's house 'built with lottery money' to be auctioned South Africa
  2. Businessman walks away with suspended sentence after defrauding Eskom of R2.6m South Africa
  3. WATCH | Where did AKA's killers go after his murder? We map the possible paths South Africa
  4. Sars, ID go after businesswoman allegedly linked to Eskom looting South Africa
  5. Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders News

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests