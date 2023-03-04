In 2021, a major fire broke out at Pertamina's refineries in Balongan and Cilacap.
Indonesian officials call for audit after Pertamina fire kills 13
Image: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters
Indonesian officials called for an investigation and an audit of state energy company Pertamina's facilities after a fire at its storage facility killed 13.
The fire, which started at around 8pm on Friday from a fuel pipe at Pertamina's Plumpang fuel storage depot in the capital Jakarta, quickly spread to nearby houses and sent residents in the densely populated area into panic.
Authorities initially put the death toll at 17 but revised it later to 13. Dozens were injured and hundreds were evacuated.
The fire had been extinguished by early morning hours on Saturday, North Jakarta firefighter official Abdul Wahid said.
“I have ordered Pertamina to immediately investigate this case thoroughly,” state-owned enterprises minister Erick Thohir said on Instagram, calling for an audit of Pertamina's facilities.
In 2021, a major fire broke out at Pertamina's refineries in Balongan and Cilacap.
Sugeng also said there should be a bigger distance between Pertamina's storage facilities and residential areas. “For a facility with Plumpang's capacity, there should be at least one to two kilometres distance with residential area.”
Plumpang, with a storage capacity of over 300,000kl, is one of Pertamina's biggest fuel terminals.
Local residents could smell the fuel around 30 minutes before the fire, Abdul Syukur, who lives nearby, told KompasTV.
“The smell was so strong there were people throwing up and some nearly fainted.”
CEO Nicke Widyawati said Pertamina will launch an internal review, while ensuring Jakarta's fuel supply remains secure as the company diverts supplies from other terminals.
