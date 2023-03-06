World

Rescuers evacuate 40 fishermen from ice floe on Russia's Sakhalin

06 March 2023 - 11:18 By Lidia Kelly
The ministry said earlier that about 50 fishermen could be on a torn off ice floe near the village of Lesnoye that lies on the eastern coast of Sakhalin.
The ministry said earlier that about 50 fishermen could be on a torn off ice floe near the village of Lesnoye that lies on the eastern coast of Sakhalin.
Image: 123RF/bokvk/ File photo

Some 40 fishermen were evacuated from a drifting ice floe and work continued to rescue more in difficult weather conditions on the Sakhalin island, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Monday.

The ministry said earlier that about 50 fishermen could be on a torn off ice floe near the village of Lesnoye that lies on the eastern coast of Sakhalin.

“The rescue operation on Sakhalin is carried out at a distance of 1.5-2 kilometres (2 miles) from the separation line, in difficult weather conditions, with strong winds,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging platform

Reuters 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman walks away with suspended sentence after defrauding Eskom of R2.6m South Africa
  2. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  3. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  4. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  5. R2bn on 'support': Cabinet costs soar as ministers ignore spending limits News

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special