Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

06 March 2023 - 10:54 By Reuters
Imam Noor ul Ameen, 35, who is also a police employee, leads a prayer for the victims killed in a suicide bombing in January. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and organisation that targets Pakistan's military, claimed responsibility for the bombing of a mosque in Peshawar that killed over 80 police personnel.
Image: REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz / File photo

A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing nine policemen, a police spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Mehmood Khan Notizai told Reuters the attack took place in Sibbi, a city some 160km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.

No group has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack. Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources.

