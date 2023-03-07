World

103 unaccompanied minors found in abandoned trailer in Mexico, govt says

07 March 2023 - 10:56 By Reuters
Migrants are pictured outside an abandoned truck trailer where Mexican authorities found 343 migrants from Central America, including 103 unaccompanied minors mostly from Guatemala inside in the eastern state of Veracruz, Mexico March 5, 2023.
Image: Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM)/Handout via REUTERS

More than 100 unaccompanied minors, most of them from Guatemala, were found inside an abandoned truck trailer in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, Mexico's migration authority said on Monday.

In addition to the 103 children, 212 adults from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, along with 28 family members from Guatemala and El Salvador, were found in the trailer, the National Migration Institute said in a statement.

