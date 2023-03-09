Israel tensions soar as antigovernment protests spread to army

Tens of thousands headed for protests across Israel over the government’s plan to cut the power of the Supreme Court, while the US defence secretary will shorten his visit and the chief of the army expressed alarm over a threat from reservists to withhold service.
There may be protests in 20 cities across the country, according to plans released by organisers. Last week, confrontations between police and protesters turned violent in several areas. Water cannons were visible at several major junctions on Thursday. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is due in Israel today and will meet Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant near the airport rather than in central Tel Aviv to avoid the protests, the Israeli defence ministry said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Isaac Herzog yesterday, amid reports that the latter is seeking a compromise over the judicial plan, which has polarised the nation for more than two months. Investors have started to withdraw funds, demonstrators are taking to the streets twice a week in what are among the most significant protests in decades, and military reservists are threatening not to serve.
“Certain cracks can form that will be irreparable in the future,” Herzi Halevi, head of the Israel Defense Forces, said after meeting with reservist commanders yesterday. “Refusal is a ‘red line,’ it should not be in the military protocol. It is unacceptable to discuss refusal, it is unacceptable to act on refusal.”
The surge of domestic unrest over the judicial plans has been accompanied by increased tensions in the West Bank. On Thursday, Israeli commandos operating near the city of Jenin sought to arrest what the army said was a cell of terrorists. The group fired at the troops, according to the army, and the commandos fired back. They confiscated arms and arrested several people. The Palestinian health ministry said three were killed.
Some 78 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year, the most for that period since 2000, according to the Palestinian health ministry. At the same time, 14 Israelis were killed in the West Bank, also the most in some two decades, according to the Israeli foreign ministry.
Israel tensions soar as antigovernment protests spread to army
Image: Bloomberg
