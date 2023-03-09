World

Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh killed in blast - police

09 March 2023 - 11:00 By Rahat Sandhu
The cause of the blast was not immediately known. The incident marks one of the most senior officials confirmed dead since the Taliban took over the country in 2021.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known. The incident marks one of the most senior officials confirmed dead since the Taliban took over the country in 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer File photo

A blast tore through the Taliban governor's office in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Thursday, killing him and two others, police said.

"Today around 9am a blast took place inside the second floor of the governor's office, due to the blast (governor) Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil has been killed with two civilians," said Mohammed Asif Waziri, Balkh's police spokesperson.

He said police were investigating and would provide more details once they became clear.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. The incident marks one of the most senior officials confirmed dead since the Taliban took over the country in 2021.

The Islamic State has claimed a series of deadly attacks in Afghanistan in recent months, some on civilian targets and others on Taliban security forces.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Women's employment drops by 25% in Afghanistan since mid-2021 - ILO

Female employment in Afghanistan has dropped by a quarter after the Taliban took over the country, according to estimates from the International ...
News
2 days ago

Former bodyguard arrested over shooting of Afghan woman ex-MP

Afghan police have arrested the former bodyguard of a female member of parliament who was fatally shot at her home in Kabul last month, the Taliban ...
News
2 weeks ago

Afghan women prosecutors once seen as symbols of democracy find asylum in Spain

Pushing her son on a swing at a playground on a sunny winter's day in Madrid, former Afghan prosecutor Obaida Sharar expresses relief that she found ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Popular Durban butchery to close after 'attempt' on owner's life and 'smear ... South Africa
  2. 'We don't regulate doctors' dress code': HPCSA on Dr Qwabe backlash South Africa
  3. POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa’s new cabinet? South Africa
  4. WATCH | Mpofu under fire for ‘attacking’ Madonsela’s appearance South Africa
  5. Six-year-old boy in hospital after found mutilated in Boksburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case