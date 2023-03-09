Three workers are trapped in a Spanish potash mine located in the town of Suria in northeastern Spain on Thursday following an underground collapse, local police and emergency services told Reuters.
The collapse happened at 8.53 am, local time, about 900 metres underground, firefighters said, without providing further details.
The potash mine is located in Catalonia, 80 kilometres north of Barcelona. Potash is used in agriculture as a fertilizer and as a raw material in industries such as pharmaceutical, explosives, glassmaking and chemicals.
Iberpotash, the company operating the mine which is owned by Tel Aviv-based ICL Group Ltd, did not immediately comment.
Reuters
Three workers trapped in a Spanish potash mine after underground collapse
Image: 123RF/ jordi2r
Three workers are trapped in a Spanish potash mine located in the town of Suria in northeastern Spain on Thursday following an underground collapse, local police and emergency services told Reuters.
The collapse happened at 8.53 am, local time, about 900 metres underground, firefighters said, without providing further details.
The potash mine is located in Catalonia, 80 kilometres north of Barcelona. Potash is used in agriculture as a fertilizer and as a raw material in industries such as pharmaceutical, explosives, glassmaking and chemicals.
Iberpotash, the company operating the mine which is owned by Tel Aviv-based ICL Group Ltd, did not immediately comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos