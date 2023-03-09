World

Three workers trapped in a Spanish potash mine after underground collapse

09 March 2023 - 12:49 By Joan Faus
Potash is used in agriculture as a fertilizer and as a raw material in industries such as pharmaceutical, explosives, glassmaking and chemicals.
Image: 123RF/ jordi2r

Three workers are trapped in a Spanish potash mine located in the town of Suria in northeastern Spain on Thursday following an underground collapse, local police and emergency services told Reuters.

The collapse happened at 8.53 am, local time, about 900 metres underground, firefighters said, without providing further details.

The potash mine is located in Catalonia, 80 kilometres north of Barcelona.

Iberpotash, the company operating the mine which is owned by Tel Aviv-based ICL Group Ltd, did not immediately comment.

Reuters

