World

EU negotiators thrash out provisional deal on energy usage targets

10 March 2023 - 13:41 By Reuters
The EU is conducting tough negotiations on energy usage targets. Stock image.
The EU is conducting tough negotiations on energy usage targets. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/studioeast

EU council presidency and European parliament negotiators reached a provisional agreement on Friday to reduce final energy consumption at EU level by 11.7% in 2030, the EU council said in a statement.

“This translates into an upper limit to the EU's final energy consumption of 763-million tonnes of oil equivalent and of 993-million tonnes of oil equivalent for primary consumption,” it also said.

The consumption limit for final consumption will be binding for member states while the primary energy consumption target will be indicative, the council added.

The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the council and the EU parliament committee responsible for energy policies will now have to approve this provisional agreement, after which parliament and council can formally adopt it.

Reuters

READ MORE:

What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Porsche, Ferrari e-fuel push at heart of EU engine debate

Two of Europe’s most venerable names in the car industry, Porsche and Ferrari, are surfacing in an EU debate about a plan to kill the combustion ...
Motoring
4 days ago

EU delays vote on phase-out of combustion-engine cars after German pushback

EU countries have delayed a planned vote next week on the bloc's landmark law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035 after Germany questioned ...
Motoring
6 days ago

An uncomfortable reality is dawning as rich countries turn back to coal

If the Global North’s genuine objective is to be 'clean', it must return to the Paris Agreement and allow the use of all fuels and technologies, ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  2. WATCH | Mpofu under fire for ‘attacking’ Madonsela’s appearance South Africa
  3. The 11 demands Saftu wants met before 'national shutdown' South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'They tried to cover it up': grandfather of toddler killed at ... South Africa
  5. Popular Durban butchery to close after 'attempt' on owner's life and 'smear ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...