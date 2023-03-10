World

Korean Air jet evacuated before take-off after bullets found on board

10 March 2023 - 10:41 By Reuters
The 9 millimetre bullets were found by a passenger shortly before the jet was to take off with 218 passengers and 12 crew members on board, leading to the plane to return to the terminal.
Image: 123RF/ szakalikus

A Korean Air Lines Co Ltd jet with 230 people on board was evacuated on Friday morning after two live bullets were found before take-off at Incheon International Airport in South Korea, police said.

The Manila-bound plane, which was originally scheduled to take off at 7:45am (2245 GMT on Thursday), departed Incheon at around 11am (0200 GMT), after security checks identified no immediate terror risk, according to the police.

“We are looking into how the bullets got into the plane,” a police officer said.

A Korean Air official said the airline was monitoring the results of the police investigation.

South Korea has strict gun laws with illegal possession of a firearm subject to a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to 100 million won. 

