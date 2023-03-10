World

WATCH | Alligator breaks through metal fence with ease

10 March 2023 - 10:04 By TIMESLIVE

A powerful and terrifying moment was caught on camera at a private golf club in Placida, Florida, according to the New York Post.

The footage showed a huge alligator climbing through a newly constructed metal fence, crushing the bars with ease.

Florida is home to about 1.3-million alligators.

