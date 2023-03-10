A powerful and terrifying moment was caught on camera at a private golf club in Placida, Florida, according to the New York Post.
The footage showed a huge alligator climbing through a newly constructed metal fence, crushing the bars with ease.
Florida is home to about 1.3-million alligators.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Alligator breaks through metal fence with ease
