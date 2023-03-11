World

Three arrested in India after man killed for possessing beef

11 March 2023 - 09:59 By Reuters
In Hinduism, cows are sacred and there have been frequent attacks in India on those accused of killing them for meat or leather.
In Hinduism, cows are sacred and there have been frequent attacks in India on those accused of killing them for meat or leather.
Image: 123RF/Rudmer Zwerver

Police in India have arrested three men in eastern Bihar state in connection with the death of a Muslim man who was attacked because he was suspected of carrying beef, a police official said on Saturday.

The victim, Naseem Qureshi, 56, died earlier this week after being attacked by a mob on suspicion of carrying beef, the sale and consumption of which is restricted in some parts of the country by local governments.

Cows are sacred in Hinduism and there have been frequent attacks on those accused of killing them for meat or leather, predominantly people from the minority Muslim population or those on the lower rungs of India's ancient caste system.

Hardline Hindu groups have been demanding a complete ban on cow slaughter across India.

Self-styled Hindu cow vigilante groups have taken to enforcing the law themselves ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government came to power in 2014.

Bihar is ruled by a regional party, and Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party sits in the opposition.

In the latest incident in the state, the victim was allegedly surrounded by over twenty people and attacked, according to a police statement in court.

Police intervened but Qureshi died on the way to the hospital, according to the statement.

Ramchandra Tiwari, head of Rasulpur police station in Bihar, where the crime took place, said by phone that three people were arrested.

READ MORE:

Indian Supreme Court panel fails to rule on ban on hijab in schools

An Indian Supreme Court panel failed on Thursday to rule on a ban on hijabs in schools, referring the matter to the chief justice after a split ...
News
4 months ago

India's minister for minorities rejects claims of rising bigotry

Indians have the freedom to practice their faith and there is no growing intolerance between religious communities, the country's minority affairs ...
News
10 months ago

In Nepal, a dog’s life is a god’s life

At a festival to celebrate the god of death’s messenger, dogs are showered with baths, garlands and treats
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  2. The 11 demands Saftu wants met before 'national shutdown' South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'They tried to cover it up': grandfather of toddler killed at ... South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Tears, trauma and a sea of white as toddler Kganya Mokhele is laid to ... South Africa
  5. Fuel valued at R102m stolen from Transnet pipes in past year: Hawks South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...