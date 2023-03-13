Britain battles to limit SVB damage as would-be buyer for UK arm steps in

A would-be buyer for the UK arm of failed US lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) stepped forward on Sunday as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government was working to limit any fallout for companies from the bank's demise.

Bank of London said it had submitted a formal proposal to the UK arm of SVB, as well as sending it to authorities, including the Treasury and the Bank of England.

Friday's dramatic failure of SVB Financial Group, which focuses on tech startups, was the biggest bank collapse in the US since the 2008 financial crisis.

The collapse could have a significant impact on British technology companies, given the importance of the lender to some customers, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said earlier on Sunday,

Bank of London, a clearing bank, said it was leading a consortium of private equity firms in making the approach.

"Silicon Valley Bank cannot be allowed to fail given the vital community it serves," Bank of London co-founder and CEO Anthony Watson said.

SoftBank-owned lender OakNorth Bank is also weighing a bid to buy SVB UK Ltd, a person with knowledge of the talks told Reuters, confirming an earlier Sky News report. Abu Dhabi state-backed investment vehicle ADQ is also looking, Sky reported.

The BoE has said it is seeking a court order to place the UK arm of SVB into insolvency.

Meanwhile, advisory firm Rothschild & Co was exploring options for the subsidiary, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Saturday.

Sunak said he understood "the anxiety and the concerns customers of the bank have", in comments made to reporters flying with him to the United States. He and the government were "making sure we can work to find a solution that secures people's operational liquidity and cash-flow needs", he said.

Hunt told Sky News that efforts were focused on finding a "longer-term solution that minimises, or even avoids completely, losses to some of our most promising companies."

"We will bring forward very soon plans to make sure people are able to meet their cash-flow requirements to pay their staff," Hunt said.

The government is weighing involving the British Business Bank to help SVB's customers, said one person, to help address firms' cash needs. The BBB is government-owned but independently managed, specialising in supporting start-up firms. During the pandemic it ran the state-backed loans programmes.

Banks including Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group had been approached to see if an emergency takeover deal can be reached, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

But an executive at a major UK bank said it was unlikely a high street lender would buy SVB UK because its credit products would not be a good fit for a mainstream bank.