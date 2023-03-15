World

WATCH | Ghost? US trucker shares dashcam footage of grey figure in road

15 March 2023 - 10:08 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

A truck driver passing through Arizona in the US says his dashcam appears to have caught images of what looks like a ghost, but that is unconfirmed.

William Church said he was driving on SR 87 near mile marker 200 at about 2.30am on March 11 when he passed a “transparent figure” standing on the side of the road.

Analysts and commentators are still chewing over what the spooky sighting may have been.

TimesLIVE

