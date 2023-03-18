World

Almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US, says North Korea

18 March 2023 - 12:44 By Reuters
'Ninots', or giant figures, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin threatening to press the 'Game Over' button and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a gun next to a nuclear boiler, are displayed in the streets before being burnt during the annual traditional Fallas festival, in Valencia, Spain, on March 16.
'Ninots', or giant figures, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin threatening to press the 'Game Over' button and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a gun next to a nuclear boiler, are displayed in the streets before being burnt during the annual traditional Fallas festival, in Valencia, Spain, on March 16.
Image: Eva Manez/Reuters

On Friday alone, about 800,000 North Koreans volunteered to join or re-enlist in the nation's military to fight against the US, the country's state newspaper reported on Saturday.

“The soaring enthusiasm of young people to join the army is a demonstration of the unshakeable will of the younger generation to mercilessly wipe out the war maniacs making last-ditch efforts to eliminate our precious socialist country, and achieve the great cause of national reunification without fail and a clear manifestation of their ardent patriotism,” the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said.

The claim came after North Korea on Thursday launched its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in response to ongoing US-South Korea military drills.

North Korea fired the ICBM into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

The North's ballistic missiles are banned under UN Security Council resolutions and the launch drew condemnation from governments in Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

South Korean and American forces began 11 days of joint drills, dubbed “Freedom Shield 23", on Monday, held on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter the North's growing threats.

Kim Jong-un accused the US and South Korea of increasing tensions with the military drills.

