Funding shortfall forces food ration cuts for millions of hungry Afghans

18 March 2023 - 15:05 By Reuters
Children walk beside a donkey carrying water in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, on March 2 2023.
Image: Ali Khara/Reuters

The UN World Food Programme has been forced to cut rations to millions of Afghans this month, it said on Friday, due to a funding shortfall in the midst of the country's severe humanitarian crisis.

“Due to funding constraints, at least four-million people will receive just half of what they need to get by in March,” said the food agency, adding that it urgently needs $93m (R1.76bn) in funding to reach 13-million people in Afghanistan in April.

Since the Taliban took over in 2021 the already poor country has plunged deeper into economic crisis and foreign governments cut development funding and enforced sanctions on the banking sector.

Some officials, including from the UN, have expressed concerns that donors would pull back on the country's huge humanitarian aid programme after a series of restrictions on women the Taliban administration put in place last year, including barring most Afghan female non-government organisation staff from work in December.

The reason for the World Food Programme's March funding shortfall was not immediately clear.

The drop in rations comes at the end of a particularly harsh, deadly winter when many families have depleted their food stores and before the next harvest season around May.

The UN estimated that around 90% of Afghans cannot afford enough food. 

Reuters

