Brexit sees UK food inflation hit 45-year high, data shows

25 March 2023 - 13:00 By Tom Rees
Food and non-alcoholic drink inflation hit 18% in February, figures released this week reveal.
Britain leaving the EU has helped fuel the highest food inflation in 45 years after causing an exodus of small EU exporters from the UK market, according to Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann.

Mann, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, said Brexit is an important driver of the accelerating food-price surge gripping UK households after tangling up EU firms in costly red tape.

“The smaller exporters which provided additional supply, additional competitive pricing, what we have observed is those smaller exporters from the EU into the UK really have exited from participating in that traded marketplace,” she said on Friday.

“It gets too expensive to get over the red tape and so forth, so that’s an important ingredient.”

Her comments come after new figures on Wednesday revealed that food and nonalcoholic drink inflation hit a 45-year high of 18% in February. Widespread vegetable shortages in the UK were blamed for pushing up grocery bills.

World
