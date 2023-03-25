World

Taiwan's president reviews troops ahead of sensitive US visit

25 March 2023 - 11:03 By Reuters
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (second right) visits a military base in Chiayi, Taiwan, on Saturday.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (second right) visits a military base in Chiayi, Taiwan, on Saturday.
Image: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen visited army engineers on Saturday and reviewed their training, saying that defending democracy is the armed forces' “great mission”, ahead of a trip next week to the US and Central America.

China, which views Taiwan as its territory, has stepped up its military and political pressure over the past three years or so to try to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty, viewing Tsai as a separatist.

Tsai is making a high-profile and sensitive trip to the US and Central America starting on Wednesday. China has condemned the US for allowing her to go, though her visit there is technically only a transit.

At the end of the trip, Tsai is expected to meet US House speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles. China staged war games near Taiwan in August after then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Visiting an army base in Chiayi in southern Taiwan, Tsai reviewed their training, seeing them erect anti-tank barriers and practising martial arts.

“Protecting Taiwan and defending democracy has always been our military's great mission,” she told the soldiers, accompanied by Taiwan's defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng and national security council secretary-general Wellington Koo.

“I believe that only by continuously training and strengthening the military's war preparedness can we be even more able to protect our home and defend our country,” Tsai added.

Tsai has repeatedly offered talks with China, but says Taiwan will defend itself if attacked and that only the island's people can decide their future. 

READ MORE:

TikTok's Chinese ownership, security concerns spark bans across nations

The Biden administration has demanded that TikTok's Chinese owners divest their stakes in the popular video app or face a possible US ban, the ...
News
1 week ago

China defends growing military budget

China needs to increase its military budget to meet “complex security challenges”, a top Chinese official says amid rising geopolitical tensions with ...
News
2 weeks ago

Taiwan to offer tourists R3,000 each to boost economy

Taiwan will offer 500,000 tourists a cash or discount incentive this year as it tries to shore up its post-pandemic travel industry and boost ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill South Africa
  4. Up to 5 Western Cape towns to be taken off the grid as province tries ... South Africa
  5. Suspect in kidnap of biokineticist briefly in court, search still on for Riana ... News

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected