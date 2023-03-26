World

Sudan army to be under leadership of civilian government

26 March 2023 - 17:23 By Reuters
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said his country will build a military force that will not intervene in politics.
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said his country will build a military force that will not intervene in politics.
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo

Sudan's leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Sunday that the country's army will be brought under the leadership of a new civilian government.

Speaking before a session for security and army reforms in Khartoum Burhan said his country will build a military force that will not intervene in politics and will be trusted by the Sudanese people in building a modern and democratic state.

More than a year after the military took power in a coup, the military and its former civilian partners and other political forces have agreed on a framework to form a new transitional government and write a new constitution to be announced next month.

READ MORE:

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: War crimes court issues Putin warrant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of ...
News
1 week ago

Russia’s Lavrov visits Sudan on diplomatic push in Africa’s Sahel

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov met officials in Sudan on Thursday as part of an African tour seeking to expand Moscow's influence at a time ...
News
1 month ago

Pope wraps up Congo visit, heads to volatile South Sudan

Pope Francis wraps up an emotional visit to Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday and heads to neighbouring South Sudan, another nation struggling ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  2. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  3. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  4. Thabo Bester did not die in fire, he is at large, correctional services confirms South Africa
  5. Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful