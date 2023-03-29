World

Taiwan president, leaving for US, says pressure won't be a deterrent

29 March 2023 - 07:13 By Fabian Hamacher
Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen.
Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen.
Image: Tyrone Siu/Reuters/ File photo

External pressure will not stop our determination to go out into the world, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday before leaving for the US and Central America.

“We are calm and confident, will neither yield nor provoke,” she said at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan.

“Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world. Although this road is rough, Taiwan is not alone.”

Reuters

