Two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

30 March 2023 - 10:22 By Akriti Sharma and Juby Babu
Two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission over Kentucky on Wednesday night, the US military said.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, Army spokesperson Nondice Thurman said in a statement early on Thursday to Reuters, without detailing the number of people who were on board.

However, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a post on Twitter that fatalities were expected and the Kentucky State Police and the state's Division of Emergency Management were responding to the accident.

Crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed at around 10:00 PM ET (0200 GMT Thursday) in Kentucky's Trigg County, Thurman said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families,” she said.

Smoke from US Army M109 Paladin howitzers during the Dynamic Front 23 live firing training mission at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The objective of the mission is to ensure that NATO forces are equipped with the capability to execute lethal fire support in wide-area ground combat across Europe, according to a US military website.
