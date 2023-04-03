World

Bomb that killed Russian war blogger wounded 32

03 April 2023 - 07:56 By Lidia Kelly
A well-known Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, is seen in this undated social media picture obtained by Reuters on April 2, 2023.
Image: Telegram @Vladlentatarskybooks/via REUTERS

The number of people wounded in the bomb blast that killed a prominent Russian military blogger in St Petersburg on Sunday has risen to 32 from 25 reported earlier, Russia's RIA sate news agency reported.

Citing the ministry of health, RIA reported on Monday that 10 of the people were in a serious condition.

Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a St Petersburg cafe in what appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the war in Ukraine.

It was not immediately known who was behind the killing. Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder investigation.

Reuters

