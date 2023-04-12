World

'Firing incident' kills four at Indian military station, search operations ongoing

12 April 2023 - 08:50 By Krishn Kaushik
Barricades are set up outside Bathinda Military Station, following a "firing incident" at the station that killed four people, in Bhatinda, Punjab, India, April 12, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a handout video.
Image: ANI/Handout via REUTERS

A “firing incident” killed four people at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, the army said, adding that a search operation was ongoing.

An unknown number of shooters were still at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

“Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed,” the army said in a statement. “Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained.”

The incident took place at 4:35am (2305 GMT), the statement said.

The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

