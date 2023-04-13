World

Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building

13 April 2023 - 13:56 By Bart Meijer
Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders said a fake bomb addressed to him had been the cause of the evacuation.
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

The Dutch parliament building was evacuated for a short while on Thursday afternoon after a bomb alert that turned out to be false.

Local police said an explosives team had investigated a package at the building in downtown The Hague and had subsequently allowed people to re-enter, about an hour after they had been ordered to leave.

“A package with a teddy bear and wires addressed to me was delivered to the mail room of parliament”, Wilders said in a post on Twitter.

“Luckily without explosives and not dangerous, but certainly no fun.”

Wilders, whose far-right Freedom Party has become the Netherlands' second-largest, has been living under tight security measures for years due to death threats.

Reuters

