World

Iran announces crackdown on people who promote removing the veil

15 April 2023 - 14:27 By Reuters
Iranian women walk in a street in Tehran, Iran, where Iranian police on Saturday installed cameras in public places to identify and penalise unveiled women, Iranian media reported.
Iranian women walk in a street in Tehran, Iran, where Iranian police on Saturday installed cameras in public places to identify and penalise unveiled women, Iranian media reported.
Image: West Asia News Agency/via Reuters

People who encourage women to remove the hijab will be prosecuted in criminal courts and will have no right of appeal against any conviction, Iran's deputy attorney-general was quoted as saying on Saturday.

His comments come as an increasing number of women have been defying Iran's compulsory dress code, appearing unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops, streets, and other public areas.

Several female celebrities and activists have also in recent months posted photos of themselves on social media without the veil.

Iranian police on Saturday installed cameras in public places to identify and penalise unveiled women, Iranian media reported. Police announced the plan last week.

“The crime of promoting unveiling will be dealt with in the criminal court whose decisions are final and unappealable,” the semi-official Mehr News quoted deputy attorney-general Ali Jamadi as saying.

“The punishment for the crime of promoting and encouraging others to remove the hijab is much heavier than the crime of removing the hijab itself, because it is one of the clear examples of encouraging corruption,” he added.

He did not say what the punishments might be or what exactly entails promoting unveiling.

A growing number of Iranian women have been ditching their veils since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman while in custody of the morality police last September. Mahsa Amini had been detained for allegedly violating the hijab rule. Security forces violently put down the protests after her death.

Videos of unveiled women resisting the morality police have flooded social media. 

READ MORE:

Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation

Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up ...
News
2 months ago

Iran executes British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari: report

Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing him to death for ...
News
2 months ago

Iran executes two more prisoners over anti-regime protests

Iranian authorities hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during anti-regime protests, the judiciary’s ...
News
3 months ago

Iran carries out second execution linked to wave of popular protests

The Islamic Republic on Monday publicly hanged a man state media said had been convicted of killing two members of the security forces, the second ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  2. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  3. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  4. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  5. Luxury jet for Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's deportation News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele