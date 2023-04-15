World

Russian missiles kill nine in eastern Ukraine

15 April 2023 - 12:15 By Reuters
'Bas', talisman of mountain brigade 'Edelweiss's' mortar unit, looks on after returning from heavy fighting amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, close to Bakhmut, on April 14. The unit rescued Bas during a mission near Kyiv last summer and ever since the dog is travelling with them to different places of duty along the frontlines.
'Bas', talisman of mountain brigade 'Edelweiss's' mortar unit, looks on after returning from heavy fighting amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, close to Bakhmut, on April 14. The unit rescued Bas during a mission near Kyiv last summer and ever since the dog is travelling with them to different places of duty along the frontlines.
Image: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

A Russian missile strike killed at least nine people in eastern Ukraine on Friday as a British assessment said Ukrainian troops had been forced to withdraw from parts of the city of Bakhmut, the focus of Moscow's slow advance through the region.

DIPLOMACY

• China's defence minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia from April 16-19, and meet Russian military officials, the Chinese defence ministry said. US officials have expressed concern China might supply arms to Russia, something Beijing has denied.

• Ukrainian forces are finding more components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior adviser in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office told Reuters, as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions.

• EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it would be hard for Europe to trust China if it did not try to find a political solution to the Ukraine crisis based on Russia's withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

• Fifteen Russian diplomats expelled by Norway this week had sought to recruit sources, intercept communications and buy advanced technology, the Norwegian PST security police said on Friday.

• Finland's embassy in Moscow received a letter containing an unknown powder and has reported the matter to the Russian authorities, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

ECONOMY

• UN secretary-general António Guterres has written to Russia, Ukraine and Turkey to raise concerns about the implementation of a deal that allows the safe wartime export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.

• Ukraine secured promises of $5bn (about R91bn) in additional funding to support its fight against Russia amid “fruitful meetings” in Washington this week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

• Ukraine's security service said on Thursday it had seized more than $96m worth of assets belonging to exiled billionaire Vadym Novynskyi, but a representative for Novynskyi said he was no longer their owner.

• Hungary abandoned a Budapest-based Russian bank this week because US sanctions had “ruined” it, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday, adding that Hungary would comply with sanctions on Russia but continue to speak out against them.

SPORT

• Ukraine barred its national sports teams from competing in Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic events which include competitors from Russia and Belarus, the sports ministry said in a decree on Friday.

READ MORE:

Atomic 'angst' over? Germany pulls the plug on nuclear energy

Germany will pull the plug on its last three nuclear power stations by Saturday, ending a six-decade programme that spawned one of Europe's strongest ...
News
3 hours ago

New Nato member Finland to take part in nuclear planning

Nato’s new member, Finland, will participate in the Western military alliance’s nuclear planning and support operations, the Finnish defence ministry ...
News
1 day ago

Norway expels 15 Russian 'intelligence officers' from embassy

Norway is expelling 15 Russian embassy officials that the foreign ministry said on Thursday were intelligence officers operating under the cover of ...
News
1 day ago

Italy court refers case on unfreezing of Russian billionaire's assets to EU

An Italian court has referred to the EU Court of Justice a decision on whether to maintain the freeze on billionaire Alisher Usmanov's assets worth ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  2. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  3. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  4. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  5. Luxury jet for Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's deportation News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele