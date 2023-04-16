World

Putin meets Chinese defence minister, hails military co-operation

16 April 2023 - 19:57 By David Ljunggren
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 16, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 16, 2023.
Image: Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday and hailed military co-operation between the two nations, which have declared a “no limits” partnership.

Footage of the meeting posted by the Kremlin showed Putin shaking hands with Li and then sitting down at a table. Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu was also present.

“Development of relations between our two nations is going well in all areas — in the economy, social, cultural and educational sectors, and in military departments,” Putin said in opening remarks.

Beijing had announced Li’s visit to Moscow last week, saying he would meet defence officials, but made no mention of a meeting with Putin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow last month. Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior official in Kyiv said on Friday. China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia.

REUTERS

READ MORE:

PATRICK BULGER | Russian on a roll: Queasy takeaways from SA’s relish for Putin

The ANC owes its loyalties to Russia, it seems, but it conveniently disregards the very Western nature of the freedoms under which it enjoys so much ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The opposite of pointing out Western moral viciousness isn’t to let Putin off the hook

The integrity of our legal system is at stake in this debate in fundamental ways that are not adequately highlighted
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a delegation to Washington to smooth the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to South ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  2. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  3. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  4. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News
  5. WATCH | Smirking Thabo Bester in yellow tracksuit appears in Bloemfontein court South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele