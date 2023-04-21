Woman sentenced to 21 years in jail for trying to kill her lookalike with poisoned cheesecake

A 47-year-old Russian-born woman has been sentenced to 21 years in jail for attempted murder of her lookalike using poisoned cheesecake in an identity documents theft plot.
The New York Post reported Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, gave her friend and beautician, Olga Tsvyk, poisoned cheesecake in 2016 before stealing her passport and American work permit.
This week Nasyrova was sentenced for attempted murder by the Queens supreme court in New York as Tsvyk lived to tell the tale.
Tsvyk told the court Nasyrova ate two pieces of the dessert she brought as a gift for her while she visited her home. This was before Nasyrova gave her one slice laced with a Russian drug, Phenazepam, causing her to vomit and eventually pass out.
Nasyrova took her passport, money and work permit. She also left pills around Tsvyk’s body to make it look like suicide.
“God gave me life when Viktoria Nasyrova tried to end my life. For her, it was an easy thing to try to take the life of another person,” the beautician was quoted as having said.
BBC news reported Tsvyk was found unconscious by a friend a day later and was taken to hospital. When she eventually returned home her Ukrainian passport and US work permit were missing.
Nasyrova’s lawyer Jose Nieves asked the judge for leniency, saying she had a young son with a “debilitating disease” who needs a bone-marrow transplant.
“She hadn’t seen him in eight years. She hopes to reunite with him before this illness ends his life,” Nieves said.
However, judge Kenneth Holder, while delivering sentence, described Nasyrova, as “an extremely dangerous woman”. He sentenced her to 21 years in jail. Nasyrova was convicted in February.
US state attorney Melinda Katz previously said: “The jury saw through the deception and schemes of the defendant. She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity. Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led back to the culprit.”
