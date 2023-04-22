World

Thai authorities issue extreme heat warnings for dozens of provinces

22 April 2023 - 11:04 By Reuters
The sun sets behind Wat Saket Temple in Bangkok, Thailand. In the city's Bangna district on Saturday, temperatures reached a record high of 54C.
Image: Athit Perawongmetha

Thai authorities on Saturday warned residents across large swathes of the country, including the capital Bangkok, to avoid going outdoors due to extreme heat.

Parts of Asia are reporting extreme heat this month, with record-breaking temperatures in some countries. In Bangladesh and parts of India, extreme heat is leading to a surge in power demand, causing power cuts and shortages for millions of people.

In Bangkok, temperatures reached a record high of 54°C in Bangna district on Saturday, according to the meteorological department, with authorities warning residents to avoid outdoor activities and be wary of the danger of heat stroke.

Thailand's department of disaster prevention and mitigation said that temperatures will exceed 40°C in at least 28 provinces on Saturday.

Recent extreme heat has smashed electricity consumption records, with the country consuming more than 39,000MW on April 6, surpassing the previous record of 32,000MW in April last year, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said.

“What is happening right now is caused by climate change, influencing abnormal (weather) and a phenomenon that is called extreme weather,” said Mathinee Yucharoen, a researcher of coastal oceanography and climate change at Prince of Songkhla University.

