World

Dozens arrested in Germany in European probe of Italian organised crime

03 May 2023 - 09:10 By Reuters
German police confront demonstrators affiliated with the extreme-left as they march through Neuköln district during the "Revolutionären 1. Mai" protest on May 1, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Some 15,000 participants gathered for the protest which took place under heavy police presence. Some clashes erupted around the Kottbusser Tor metro station with several arrests carried out. Germany is marking May Day nationwide with gatherings, speeches and protest marches.
German police confront demonstrators affiliated with the extreme-left as they march through Neuköln district during the "Revolutionären 1. Mai" protest on May 1, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Some 15,000 participants gathered for the protest which took place under heavy police presence. Some clashes erupted around the Kottbusser Tor metro station with several arrests carried out. Germany is marking May Day nationwide with gatherings, speeches and protest marches.
Image: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

German police arrested dozens of people across the country on Wednesday in an investigation of the Italian Ndrangheta organised crime group, German public prosecutors and state police said.

The crackdown was part of a co-ordinated probe by investigators in Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain as well as Europol and Eurojust, they said.

Among those arrested were four people in Bavaria, 15 in North Rhine-Westphalia, and 10 in the southwestern German state of Rhineland Palatinate, and police seized potential evidence at dozens of locations including homes and offices.

The suspects are accused of money laundering, criminal tax evasion, fraud and smuggling of drugs, the prosecutor's offices of Duesseldorf, Koblenz, Saarbruecken and Munich said in a joint statement with state police in Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland Palatinate and Saarland.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart South Africa
  4. More arrests in Thabo Bester prison escape case South Africa
  5. Police swoop on suspected drug dealers in Cape Town, arrest five South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York