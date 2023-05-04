World

Toxicology tests negative for Serbia school shooter — family lawyer

04 May 2023 - 13:57 By Reuters
Tributes are seen following a school mass shooting, after a boy opened fire on others, killing fellow students and staff in Belgrade, Serbia, May 4, 2023.
Tributes are seen following a school mass shooting, after a boy opened fire on others, killing fellow students and staff in Belgrade, Serbia, May 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Toxicology tests on the 13-year-old boy who is suspected of killing eight pupils and a security guard in a school in Serbia's capital Belgrade came back negative, the Tanjug news agency reported on Thursday, citing a family lawyer.

The test was conducted late on Wednesday at Belgrade's Military Medical Academy to determine whether the suspect was under the influence of any psychoactive substances at the time of shooting, Tanjug quoted lawyer Irina Borovic as saying.

