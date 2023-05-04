Toxicology tests on the 13-year-old boy who is suspected of killing eight pupils and a security guard in a school in Serbia's capital Belgrade came back negative, the Tanjug news agency reported on Thursday, citing a family lawyer.
The test was conducted late on Wednesday at Belgrade's Military Medical Academy to determine whether the suspect was under the influence of any psychoactive substances at the time of shooting, Tanjug quoted lawyer Irina Borovic as saying.
Reuters
Toxicology tests negative for Serbia school shooter — family lawyer
Image: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Toxicology tests on the 13-year-old boy who is suspected of killing eight pupils and a security guard in a school in Serbia's capital Belgrade came back negative, the Tanjug news agency reported on Thursday, citing a family lawyer.
The test was conducted late on Wednesday at Belgrade's Military Medical Academy to determine whether the suspect was under the influence of any psychoactive substances at the time of shooting, Tanjug quoted lawyer Irina Borovic as saying.
Reuters
Boy opens fire in Belgrade classroom - killing eight pupils and a security guard
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos