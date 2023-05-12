World

WATCH | Lucky escape for occupants as motor home clips truck and overturns

Dashcam video shows motor home crash on I-84

12 May 2023 - 07:59 By Reuters

Dashcam video captures the moment a motor home overturns after veering into a semi-truck on Interstate 84 on the outskirts of Pendleton, Oregon.

The five passengers inside the motor home were taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

