Narendra Modi’s party faces state poll loss ahead of 2024 elections
13 May 2023 - 12:27 By Bibhudatta Pradhan
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is set to lose control of the vital southern state of Karnataka to the opposition Indian National Congress, indicating his ruling party could have a tough fight ahead as it looks to win a third term in national elections next year...
