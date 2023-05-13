World

Narendra Modi’s party faces state poll loss ahead of 2024 elections

13 May 2023 - 12:27 By Bibhudatta Pradhan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is set to lose control of the vital southern state of Karnataka to the opposition Indian National Congress, indicating his ruling party could have a tough fight ahead as it looks to win a third term in national elections next year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. He touched the hearts of SA last year, this year he's dapper on the grad stage South Africa
  2. Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he ... South Africa
  3. Eskom subcontractor gunned down in parking lot at Lethabo power station South Africa
  4. Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence South Africa
  5. Russian vessel left SA naval dockyard loaded with arms, ammunition — US ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel